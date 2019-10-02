Former Sutton government building left unused for 14 years set to get new lease of life

A former Sutton government building which has been empty for more than a decade is set to get a new lease of life.

The large 1960's office building on High Pavement has been empty for 14 years and will now be home to a sports clothing manufacturer and merchandise business after Ashfield District Council approved plans.

The office.

Plans were submitted by NMT Property Limited to the council to change the use of the office into a manufacturing plant for the company which is looking to " expand and venture into new sectors ".

The company RG MM Limited, currently occupy Devonshire House in Sutton.

And is looking to expand its workforce of nine full-time staff and one part-time to 40 full-time workers and four part-time.

Sportswear for Triathlon, cycling and swimming will be made on site.

Machines in place.

The building will now also home a showroom, coffee shop, sports therapy rooms and rentable conference rooms.

In the application NMT Property Limited said the conference rooms will "provide much needed high quality, short term, office rental space for local and incoming businesses".

A spokesman for NMT Property Limited said: "As part of the overall sports offering, there will be exercise classes offered to very limited numbers of users.

"There will also be the provision of a small conference facility for local businesses to hold business, sports, launch and community events and gatherings.

"As an added service, a cycle mechanic will provide limited support for visitors to the showroom."

The outside of the building will also be given a makeover, with old windows replaced and the concrete cladding cleaned.

The showroom and coffee shop will be open 8am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on a Sunday.