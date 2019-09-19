Former Southwell bank to go under the hammer for £450,000

A Grade II listed building overlooking Southwell's famous Minster is set to go under the hammer at an auction this month.

The former Natwest bank was closed in 2017, and the building in Church Street has stood empty since.

The commercial premises could be yours for a cool450,000

The commercial premises could be yours for a cool £450,000 at an SDL Auction on September 27.

Nick Trow, commercial valuer for the auctioneers, says the property has a lot of potential.

Mr Trow said: "This is an attractive property with stonework detailing and a large garden of around 0.4 acres at the rear, giving it lots of potential for development for alternative uses, subject to the necessary planning Listed Building permissions, of course.

"It’s in a great location, too, right opposite Southwell Minster and next to the prime retail area of this popular and affluent town."

The property comprises the former banking hall, office accommodation, storage, toilets and strong room on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a self-contained apartment which has been sold off on a long leasehold basis.

The building is one of 35 lots up for grabs in the auction, which takes place at Nottingham Racecourse on Friday, September 27.

Including houses, flats, commercial properties and land, 29 of the lots will be sold on the day and a further six are being sold via an online auction.

The first lot to go under the hammer on auction day will be a renovation project in Kirkby.

Number 77 Kingsway, Kirkby is up for auction at a guide price of £44,000.

The two-bed freehold property requires full renovation but has a bay-fronted lounge, hallway, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Another property that will no doubt attract investors is 589 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, which has a guide price of £52,000.

The two-bed terrace is in need of upgrading and improvement, although it does have gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. The three-storey property has two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and an attic room.