Aubrey Smith, aged 83, a former member of the club, was unconscious for time and suffered a bad head wound after he collapsed and fell while leaving the Horse & Groom pub in Linby.

Hucknall Probus Club members and pub staff came to his aid, but a 999 call revealed it would be about 14 hours before an ambulance could attend the scene.

Meanwhile, Aubrey was helped into the tearoom to recuperate.

Probus members thanked staff at the Horse & Groom pub in Papplewick for looking after Aubrey following his fall

Clare, Aubrey's daughter, arrived later and took him to King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, where he was kept in.

Tony Bucknall, club president, said: "Aubrey moved to Claypole,Lincolnshire, during the past year.

“He was a long-serving member of the club and served as our almoner for many years.

“He was well respected and admired for his conscientiousness.

“We miss him as a member but he will always be welcome at our meetings."

The Christmas dinner was a special event for the club, which nearly disbanded last March.

Owing to the advanced ages of members and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, its membership dwindled from 24 to only 11.

But, thanks to the enthusiasm, determination and loyalty of the remaining members, it was agreed to carry on.

Mr Bucknall said: “Twenty-two present and past members and guests attended the dinner and we had a marvellous time reminiscing and enjoying a wonderful three-course meal, served by smiling and professional staff.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the Horse & Groom staff, especially licensee Graham and Jane, for the help they gave to Aubrey.

“I was also greatly impressed by the compassion and concern of customers, who constantly asked about Aubrey's condition."

The Hucknall club always welcomes new members, who do not need to be professional or business people.

The club has a monthly lunch together with talks from its own members or a film show.

