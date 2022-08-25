Former Nottinghamshire beat officer set to be county's next chief constable

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Derbyshire Police, has been named as the preferred candidate for the role of Nottinghamshire Police chief constable by Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, subject to a confirmation hearing with the county police and crime panel on September 21.

Ms Meynell will replace Craig Guildford in Nottinghamshire, who is leaving to become chief constable at West Midlands Police.

She said: “I’m extremely proud to be named as the preferred candidate.

“It is my home county, one I love and one in which I am proud to have served for most of my career.

“I will bring passion and authenticity to the role, working to deliver the best service I can to the people of Nottinghamshire, delivering an outstanding police service we can all be proud of.

“I have really enjoyed working for Derbyshire Constabulary, where I have worked alongside some excellent officers and staff, but am excited about this new challenge and honoured to be put forward for the role of leading my home force.”

Kate joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1993, working across Bulwell, Hucknall and Eastwood in uniform roles, before joining CID.

Progressing through the ranks in both uniformed and detective roles, in 2011 she was part of the East Midlands special operations unit, before becoming head of the unit in 2015, overseeing major crime investigations across the East Midlands.

In 2017, she transferred to Northamptonshire Police to the role of chief superintendent – head of crime, before returning to Nottinghamshire as assistant chief constable in 2018.

She led the force’s knife crime strategy, before leaving to become deputy chief constable in Derbyshire in 2021.

Mrs Henry said: “I am delighted to announce Ms Meynell as my preferred candidate.

“She will be responsible for working with me to deliver my ‘Make Notts Safe’ police and crime plan, which has a clear focus on preventing crime, responding efficiently and effectively to local need and supporting vulnerable victims.