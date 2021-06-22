Former Mansfield Town manager's coast-to-coast cycle challenge for 'vital' Darby Rimmer Foundation

Steve, along with former Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson and the team, are hoping to complete The Way Of The Roses cycle ride on July 2, a gruelling 180 miles from Morecambe to Bridlington, to help fight Motor Nuerone Disease.

In 2019, they raised an impressive £22,000 by cycling from Workington to Tynemouth but were forced to cancel last year’s challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Darby Rimmer Foundation was launched by former Liverpool, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers footballer Stephen Darby and close friend, veteran Chris Rimmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Darby Rimmer Way of the Roses 2021 will kick off on July 2.

Stephen and Chris both have MND and created the foundation to raise awareness of the illness as well as to fund and assist research.

The foundation also offers grants and provides a crucial support network to those with MND and their families.

Steve Parkin said: “When I was assistant manager at Bradford the relationship between me, Phil and Stephen was very strong.

"Stephen was diagnosed with MND at just 29. He was such a committed individual and me and (a few) friends knew we had to do something to show our support for him and the foundation.

"We’re all a bit nervous as we’re all blokes in our 50s but the drive is there.”

The group has almost smashed their £10,000 target already, but are hoping to raise as much as possible.

To make a donation, head to the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darbyrimmerwayoftheroses