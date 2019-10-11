Former Mansfield Thomas Cook staff looking forward to welcoming customers back as Hays

Staff left unemployed after Thomas Cook’s Mansfield branches shut say they are looking forward to welcoming customers back after Hays agreed to take over all the firm's stores.

The 178-year-old travel company folded on Monday, September 23, after failing to secure a rescue deal.

The move left hundreds of staff facing uncertain futures across the UK, including six at its Leeming Street and Four Seasons branches in Mansfield

Now Hays Travel has agreed to take over all of the firm’s 555 stores, saving hundreds of jobs.

The Sunderland-based travel company has already taken on 421 members of Thomas Cook’s 9,000 UK staff since it went out of business last month, and both Mansfield branches are set to open under the new company.

Staff at both Mansfield branches say they are looking forward to welcoming back their loyal customers.

Katie, who works in the Four Seasons branch said: "It was a shock to find out about the closure in the middle of the night.

"There was a week and half of wondering what we were going to do, and this opportunity arouse last Thursday."

Katie, who has worked for Thomas Cook for 19 years, says the branches are open as of now, and customers with any enquiries are welcome to pop in, where staff can take their details.

"We are mostly working from home at the moment, but we are really looking forward to the new signs going up and welcoming back our loyal customers," she added.

Katie, Jodie, Karen, Claire, Anna and Michelle, Mansfield's Thomas Cook staff are back in both branches.

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel Limited, said, “Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them.”

Hays also runs a consortium of independent travel companies called the Hays Travel Independence Group. Brands also include Just Go Travel, which operated primarily in the north west of England. Hays currently has 190 shops across the UK.