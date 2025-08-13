Former Mansfield teacher banned from teaching indefinitely after exchanging inappropriate messages with pupils

A former Mansfield teacher has been found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute after he exchanged inappropriate messages with pupils.

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) convened on July 21, to consider the case of Grant Nightingale, a former employee at The Brunts Academy in Mansfield.

Mr Nightingale commenced employment at the school on April 23, 2019 as a history teacher and a referral was made to the TRA on November 16, 2020, following his dismissal.

It was alleged that between March 2020 and October 2020, Mr Nightingale exchanged inappropriate messages with two pupils, described only as Pupil 1 and Pupil 2 via the school’s email system.

It was also alleged that he did not take any, or any appropriate action, when those pupils informed him that they were struggling with their mental health due to Covid-19 regulations, despite being aware of those safeguarding concerns.

And between March 2020 and October 2020, he failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries by discussing his own health and wellbeing with them, Pupil 1 and/or Pupil 2, discussing his personal life with them, and meeting them at lunchtime and/or break times outside of his professional role.

Additionally, it had been alleged he had engaged in communication with them outside of normal school working hours.

He also failed any appropriate action when one or both of them sent him messages they “miss” and/or “love” him.

The hearing was also told he had made inappropriate comments to or in front of one or more pupils and had failed to maintain professional boundaries with pupils.

Mr Nightingale admitted the facts of the allegations and he further admitted that those facts amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the teaching profession into disrepute as set out in the statement of agreed facts signed by Mr Nightingale on January 23, 2025.

Having found almost all of the allegations proven, the panel went on to consider whether the facts of those proved allegations amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

Given the panel’s findings in respect of unacceptable professional conduct/conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute, it was necessary for the panel to go on to consider whether it would be appropriate to recommend the imposition of a prohibition order by the Secretary of State.

David Oatley, on behalf of the Secretary of State, said: “In this case, the panel has found almost all of the allegations proven and found that those proven facts amount to unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

“In particular, the panel has found that Mr Nightingale is in breach of the following standards:

▪ Teachers uphold public trust in the profession and maintain high standards of ethics and behaviour, within and outside school, by treating pupils with dignity, building relationships rooted in mutual respect, and at all times observing proper boundaries appropriate to a teacher’s professional position and having regard for the need to safeguard pupils’ well-being, in accordance with statutory provisions;

▪ Teachers must have proper and professional regard for the ethos, policies and practices of the school in which they teach;

▪ Teachers must have an understanding of, and always act within, the statutory frameworks which set out their professional duties and responsibilities.

“In my judgement, the lack of insight and remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils. I have therefore given this element considerable weight in reaching my decision.

“This means that Grant Nightingale is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

“He may apply for the prohibition order to be set aside, but not until August 1, 2030, five years from the date of this order at the earliest.

“This is not an automatic right to have the prohibition order removed. If he does apply, a panel will meet to consider whether the prohibition order should be set aside.

“Without a successful application, Mr Nightingale remains prohibited from teaching indefinitely.”

A spokesperson for the Greenwood Academies Trust, which now runs Brunts, said: “This matter occurred prior to the academy joining the trust, so it would not be appropriate for us to comment on it further.

“However, we can reassure our entire school community that the health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and the pupils and families we serve is always our top priority.

“We have robust policies and procedures in place to uphold this commitment and encourage anyone with concerns in the future to contact the Academy directly.”