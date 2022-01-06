Former Mansfield department store set to become new civic hub
Mansfield's former Beales department store will be transformed into a new multi-agency civic hub as part of the Mansfield District Council’s ambitious, long term town centre regeneration plans.
The scheme, “Mansfield Connect”, will be the new headquarters for the council and is expected to house a variety of other public, educational, enterprise and health and wellbeing services, alongside spaces for private sector occupiers such as food and drink outlets.
Mansfield District Council has taken the initiative and purchased the premises to enhance the bid to the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF) to help re-invigorate the town centre.
Mansfield Connect will form a central part of the bid and would see the council relocating from the Civic Centre, with that site being made available for redevelopment.
To date, the Department for Work and Pensions, Nottinghamshire County Council, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Nottingham Trent University, NHS health partners, and volunteering co-ordinator the CVS have all expressed interest in being involved in the new hub.
As well as improving the delivery of public services by providing a range of agencies accessible under one roof, it is envisaged that the new hub would generate extra footfall in the town centre.
Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "We believe repurposing this redundant retail space in Mansfield town centre fulfils all the ambitions of the Government's Levelling Up Fund and by purchasing the building now, we believe this will strengthen the council's bid.
"Consolidating public services in one town centre space makes so much sense, for both the delivery of those services to our community, and the wider economic benefits for the town centre. We are doing everything within our power to satisfy the requirements of the LUF bid criteria so we can move forward at pace when we are, hopefully, successful.
"Mansfield really needs this kind of ambitious re-imagining of its shopping streets to a mixed-use town centre if it is to build a bright future and encourage inward investment. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our town's fortunes and prospects for the better."
