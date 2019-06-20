Former Kirkby newsagents set to be converted into flats

A planning application has been submitted to demolish part of a property in Kirkby, and convert it into flats.

The former newsagent store at 98 Diamond Avenue currently houses two flats, but if plans are agreed, would make way for four flats.

The former newsagent store at 98 Diamond Avenue

The new property would include three one bedroom and one two bedroom flat, as well as a further four car parking spaces.

READ MORE: Mansfield's Boothy's club to be turned into care home

A demolition statement submitted to planning authority Ashfield District Council states: " The ground floor consists of a newsagents store to the front and garages and access yards to the rear.

"The first floor has two existing flats with access from Roseberry Street and the rear garden of ‘100 Diamond Avenue’ which is accessed from Diamond Avenue to the left of the retail unit.

READ MORE: Notts mum fulfils final wish days before losing her battle with brain cancer

"The external store and the smaller garages are the structures that are to be demolished. All other areas are to be retained and maintained."

Although further details are yet to be submitted, there are two objections from residents to the plans.

READ MORE: More than meets the eye at Shirebrook's Willow Tree Farm

One objection states: "Me and my family live just five houses away from the location where the conversion will take place.

"We oppose the build as it will bring more anti-social behaviour on an already troublesome area eg drugs and noise.

"The car parking situation on Roseberry Street is already badly overcrowded and adding more flats will just cause trouble between residents."

Another objection states: "It is a struggle sometimes to park outside your own house, and four flats could mean four extra cars if not more."

To view the full application, visit: ashfield.gov.uk/cfusion/Planning/plan_view_docs.cfm?reference=V/2019/0267