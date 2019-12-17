Former King's Mill doctor suspended after falling asleep on duty

A former King’s Mill doctor has been suspended for 12 months after falling asleep on duty.

A tribunal heard that Dr Tarek Seda, who was working as a specialty doctor in Emergency Medicine at King’s Mill, admitted to failing to inform anyone that he was going on a break, falling asleep whilst on duty, and failed to adhere to an allocated break time.

Kings Mill Hospital

There were also concerns related to Seda’s treatment of three patients.

The tribunal also found that Seda, 41, who qualified in Egypt, ‘inappropriately’ administered an IV to one patient, and ‘inappropriately’ advised another to take paracetamol.

He was found to have fallen asleep during a nightshift in the emergency department of King’s Mill Hospital on June 28-29, 2017.

He was also deemed to not have sufficient qualifications to be in charge of the emergency department, yet was the only senior doctor on duty during two consecutive night shifts.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, Seda was found guilty of serious professional misconduct, and was handed a 12 month suspension.

A spokesperson for Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “We are committed to making sure our medical staff are working within their competencies, in line with safe working practices, both for their own health and

wellbeing and for the safely of our patients.

“Once a number of concerns about working practices, professionalism and competencies were brought to our attention we rapidly took appropriate action in relation to clinical duties and referred Dr Seda to the GMC in line with our professional responsibilities.

“As a result of our internal investigations, we have made a number of improvements to and strengthened our pre-employment checks and induction processes for Doctors.”