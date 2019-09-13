Former King's Mill doctor faces hearing accused of touching vulnerable patient

A former King's Mill Hospital doctor is set to face a hearing accused of touching a vulnerable patient at the Sutton site.

Dr Ashok Singh will face a hearing held by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which alleges that he 'inappropriately' touched a vulnerable patient. , and slid his hand across another woman's breast.

The GMC confirmed that Dr Singh currently has interim conditions imposed by an Interim Orders Tribunal at the MPTS, although it is not known whether he is still allowed to practice until the hearing makes its ruling.

The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, on one or more occasion in October 2000, Dr Singh consulted with 'Patient A', a vulnerable patient, whilst she was a patient at the Kings Mill Hospital.

Among the claims, it is alleged that, at these consultations, Dr Singh inappropriately touched Patient A in a way which was not clinically indicated.

It is further alleged that Dr Singh failed to communicate with Patient A appropriately about the examination, failed to offer Patient A a chaperone and failed to make appropriate records.

It is alleged that in or around November and December 2000, Dr Singh telephoned Patient A at home and told her check her breasts and vagina for lumps.

He is also accused of intentionally sliding his hand across Ms C’s left breast in May 2014, during a consultation, and inappropriately touching Patient D during a consultation on January 6, 2015.

Both of the allegations regarding Patients C and D are understood to have taken place at a hospital in East Anglia.

It is alleged that Dr Singh’s actions were sexually motivated.

The hearing will be held from September 6 until October 4 at St James’s Buildings, Manchester.

King's Mill Hospital has been approached for comment.