Former Googlebox star to become an Honorary Canon at Southwell minster

The Revd Kate Bottley appeared on Googlebox along with her husband Graham

Revd Kate Bottley will be joined by Revd Dr Stephen Hippisley-Cox, who is Rector of Willoughby on the Wolds with Wysall and Widmerpool, and Area Dean of East Bingham.

Honorary Canons are local clergy who have given distinguished service to the Church, and who are invited to play a part in the life of the Minster as the Cathedral of the diocese.

The service on Sunday, May 16, will be livestreamed to Southwell Minster’s website and YouTube channel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Very Revd Nicola Sullivan, Dean of Southwell, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Kate and Stephen into the College of Canons at last. Each will bring particular gifts and experience of mission and ministry, which will add richness to the life of the Cathedral.

"Although by necessity of the current restrictions we are not be able to have a packed out church, the special installation service will be a blessed and celebratory occasion joined by many online.”

Kate said: “I am thrilled to be invited to become an Honorary Canon at Southwell minster. I look forward to exploring ways to use my gifts and skills to contribute to the life of the cathedral and promote its work across the diocese and beyond.