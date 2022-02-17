Former Eastwood miner brings history to life in unique one-man show

David Coleman, aka The Eastwood Pitman,​​​​​​ dressed for his one-man show about life down the mines.

David Coleman, also known as ‘The Eastwood Pitman’, started working at Moorgreen pit when he was just 15, before spending much of his life as a miner and rescue worker at Thoresby Colliery.

In 1991, David was involved in a very serious accident underground.

“It nearly wiped me off the planet,” he said.

David performs his show dressed in miner’s gear with dirt smeared across his clothes.

“Two of us were on an underground train going from one level to another and three men at the top let two trucks go.

“They went straight down the ‘drift’ and hit us head on.

“I was knocked unconscious within a spilt second and got multiple life-threatening injuries. I spent nearly a year in hospital.”

It was while David spent time in hospital that he had the idea to write a one-man show all about mining.

“I kept working and working at it before I decided to start performing my show all around the local area and also in schools, like history lessons on mining,” he said.

David performs his show dressed in miner’s gear with dirt smeared across his clothes and face for full authenticity.

“The kids can’t make it out because they’ve never seen a miner and have grown up not knowing what miners look like,” he added.

During his entertaining show, David uses poetry and storytelling to tell the history of mining from the 1900s up to the present day.

“I tell it how it is, I don’t wrap it in cotton wool. There’s a lot of people interested in local history and I’m determined to keep that history alive.

“Sometimes I get people out from the audience doing things and we have a really good laugh.

“It’s possible I’m the only one in the world of England who does this kind of show.”

Due to the success of his show, David has also been asked to help the Mint Theater Company in New York with its staging of various DH Lawrence plays over the years.

“They got the acting right and the dress right – but they couldn’t do the local accent. So that’s where I came in.

“The Eastwood accent is different to Nottingham – it’s more Erewash Valley accent. A bit more Derbyshire. You’ve only got to go five minutes down the road to Hucknall and it changes.”

He has also written a book called A Nottinghamshire Pitman's Story – all about his life underground.

“Coal has all but gone and now writers hold the key for what they seen and did,” David said.

“It will only come alive again for those who want read or listen.”

His next performance will take place at St Michael’s Church, Underwood, on Saturday, February 26.