Former Eastwood HSBC to turn into area’s sixth micro-pub

A former Eastwood bank is set to turn into a new micro-pub and shop after plans were approved by the council.

The former HSBC sits in Nottingham Road, on the corner of Albert Street, along the main strip of the town’s shops.

The bank closed down in August 2023 as part of a larger wave of branch closures with the building being put up for auction by Pattinsons auctioneers starting at £240,000.

The building was subsequently bought and in April 2025 applicant Richard Broughton applied to Broxtowe Borough Council to turn the empty site into a micro-pub and a separate retail unit.

Plans also involve the building of a first and second floor at the site to create four apartments. The council approved the proposals last week (August 20).

The new micro-pub would become the sixth one in the nearby area, with the Dog and Parrot, Mellors Mews, The Gamekeepers, the Tap and Growler and the Pick and Davy all located on or off Nottingham Road between Hill Top and Eastwood Morrisons.

The proposed opening hours for the pub are from 11am to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

Andrew Ludlow, Nottingham CAMRA secretary told the local democracy reporting service today (August 27) that the organisation ‘hopes the market sustains another [micro-pub] venture’.

He said: “We are generally very supportive of new micro-pubs. Being aware that Eastwood already has five, it does tend to suggest it’s a popular area for micro-pubs.

“[Micro-pubs] often sell local beers, so they do tend to support the local economy.

“There are very few [micropubs] I’m aware of that have shut. One or two have changed hands but the majority of them have proved very successful because they cater very much for a local community.

“They’re generally small and their upkeep and staffing demands are fairly minimal which gives them an edge over the larger pubs.”

Mr Ludlow added he suspects the new spot will “blend” with the other similar businesses nearby and add to Eastwood if the venture puts effort into establishing its local identity and the customers it wishes to attract.

Planning papers state it is not planned for food to be cooked on the premises.

The applicant was contacted for comment.

