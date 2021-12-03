Former Bolsover councillors recognised with honour for their dedication and service

Pauline Bowmer from Pleasley, Ann Syrett from Stainsby, Toni Bennett from Bolsover, Malcolm Crane from Hillstown, Brian Murray-Carr from Shirebrook, Ken Walker from Shirebrook and Jim Smith from Clowne received the honour in view of them each giving more than 16 years’ service as an elected member.

Between them these long-serving ex-councillors accumulated more than 120 years’ worth of service as elected members and had all played their part in helping to drive forward change at the council, revitalising their communities and helping to regenerate the district.

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover District Council leader, said: “These seven former colleagues contributed so much to the district and their local communities during their time as councillors.

“They dedicated so much of their lives to serving others that we felt this was a fitting tribute to their many years of service."

Every one of the seven councillors has also held prestigious positions in the authority ranging from council chair, leader, cabinet member, scrutiny chair and represented the council on many national organisations.

The former councillors, along with friends and family, attended a special ceremony where they receive a signed certificate and carriage clock.