Christmas shopping will be on many of your agendas this weekend. But if you can tear yourself away, there is so much more going on!
We have compiled a list of no fewer than 25 ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area.
The panto season is in full swing at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre and Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, while Christmas concerts with carols are sure to stir the festive soul at Rufford Abbey, St Lawrence’s Church in Mansfield and the Patchings Art Centre in Calverton.
There’s festive entertainment for shoppers in Mansfield town centre and a Christmas party for under-fives, as well as a festive storytelling session with local author Adrian Beeden, at Mansfield Museum.
Ashfield stages its final Christmas lights switch-on, this time in Hucknall, while Retford stages a Santa Fun Run for charity, as well as a Christmas rock ‘n’ roll show at the Majestic Theatre. And Worksop stages a special show that pays homage to the jazz giants of the tenor saxophone.
Elsewhere, Christmas has well and truly arrived at venues such as Sherwood Forest, Clumber Park, Newstead Abbey, Hardwick Hall, The Harley Gallery, Creswell Crags, Southwell Racecourse and Bolsover Castle, with a veritable feast of events to whet the festive appetite.
Before you set off for your chosen destination, be sure to check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!
1. Festive entertainment for shoppers
Little Princess parties are part of themed festive entertainment that has been lined up for shoppers on Mansfield Market Place this Saturday (10 am to 2 pm). The Christmas princesses will be spreading joy and sparkle, while youngsters can also create Christmas cards, crafts, wooden decorations for the tree and even reindeer food with the ARTventurers group. On hand too will be a face-painter offering free festive designs. Photo: Submitted
2. Christmas concert by Forest Singers
The annual Christmas concert by the Mansfield-based mixed choir, the Forest Singers, is always a treat, so don't miss this year's renewal at St Lawrence's Church at Skerry Hill in the town on Sunday (4 pm to 6 pm). The concert promises something for everyone, with a mix of traditional and modern festive songs. Photo: Submitted
3. Beauty, beast and Tracy Beaker in Mansfield's panto
Iconic TV character Tracy Beaker springs back to life in Mansfield's annual Christmas panto at the Palace Theatre, which continues every day until New Year's Eve. For the actress who played her, Dani Harmer, is the star of 'Beauty And The Beast', which guarantees lots of laughs and festive magic for the whole family. It's the story of Belle, who is imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast, and it's a production that has won awards and five-star reviews elsewhere. Harmer's fellow star is Mansfield comedian Adam Moss as Louis La Plonk. Photo: Submitted
4. Christmas arrives at Sherwood Forest
Christmas has arrived at RSPB Sherwood Forest, where the visitor centre in Edwinstowe is open throughout December as the starting point for winter walks. Special events include a wreath-making workshop on Saturday when you can learn how to make your own Yuletide masterpiece to hang on your door. Photo: Submitted