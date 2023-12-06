3 . Beauty, beast and Tracy Beaker in Mansfield's panto

Iconic TV character Tracy Beaker springs back to life in Mansfield's annual Christmas panto at the Palace Theatre, which continues every day until New Year's Eve. For the actress who played her, Dani Harmer, is the star of 'Beauty And The Beast', which guarantees lots of laughs and festive magic for the whole family. It's the story of Belle, who is imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast, and it's a production that has won awards and five-star reviews elsewhere. Harmer's fellow star is Mansfield comedian Adam Moss as Louis La Plonk. Photo: Submitted