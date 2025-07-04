Forest felines: Mansfield cat centre takes in stray cat and kittens from City Ground

Mansfield Cats Protection has taken in a cat and her kittens who were found during a historic international game at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many visitors have entered the City Ground in Nottingham during its 127-year history, but this discovery is the most “unusual” for the club.

A family of cats were spotted in the stands at the City Ground during an international match between England and Senegal in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After England’s first match on Trent side since 1941, a club employee ventured into a storeroom near the England dressing room in search of materials, only to discover a litter of kittens, under close protection from their mother.

The cat and her kittens are being cared for by the Mansfield Cats Protection team.

A member of staff ensured all the cats were fed, watered and cared for while Mansfield Cats Protection were contacted to safely transport them to a safer location.

The kitten's mother has been named Morgan, after the midfielder and England international Morgan Gibbs-White.

The female kittens have been named in honour of Danilo, Murillo, and Ibrahim Sangaré, while the only male kitten is named after New Zealand striker Chris Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cat and her kittens are now under the care of Cats Protection, and all of them have gained a bit of weight and are very happy.

The kittens enjoy playing together with their toys. Although they can still be a little nervous at times because everything is new to them, they are becoming accustomed to the team and are quite friendly.

A club spokesperson added: “We’re pleased to report the cats are feline good, and of course they’ll always be welcome back at the City Ground.”

For more updates on the Forest family, like and follow the Mansfield branch at www.facebook.com/CatsProtectionMansfield.