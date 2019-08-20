Forecasters predict breezy, sunny day for East Midlands

Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted a breezy, sunny day today (August 20).
Although we can expect a bright start to the day, with plenty of sunshine, showers may develop through the day, becoming heavy in the early afternoon.
This afternoon is expected to be breezy, and it will turn sunny again by evening with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Tonight will see long clear spells and light winds, with cloud increasing after midnight and a chance of showers across the Derbyshire Hills.
Minimum temperature 10 °C.