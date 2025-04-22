Cathy and Liam McRell have opened their garden to dog lovers by launching the Warsop Doggy Social Club.
Situated at The Old Rectory on Church Road, the McRell’s home includes a spacious garden available for both social and private dog sessions.
It features a secure area with agility equipment, and light refreshments are offered for the owners.
Cathy and Liam's business venture will receive support from their family as they plan to develop and expand their services in the upcoming months.
The couple hosted their first social session on Friday, April 18.
Cathy mentioned it was a “hit” among dog owners in the community and expressed that it was “wonderful” to see both familiar and new faces.
Cathy added: “We have received a great deal of interest since announcing this venture, as many people are seeking secure spaces to exercise and socialise their dogs.
“As dog owners ourselves, we understand that each dog has unique needs, which is why we aim to offer a variety of sessions tailored to accommodate those specific requirements.”
For private bookings, the fee is £20 for an hour and a half, accommodating up to four dogs and six people.
Refreshments available for purchase include doggy ice cream, tea, coffee, soft drinks, and cake.
Social sessions are priced at £10 per dog, with an additional £5 for each extra dog.
These sessions also last for an hour and a half, and the same refreshments are available as those offered for private bookings.
For more information about weekly availability, timings, and further updates, visit the Warsop Doggy Social Club at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575129110252.
To book a session, contact 07375653596 or message the Facebook page directly.
