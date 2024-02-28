News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

For better and FOR better: 10 of the 'best' wedding venues near Mansfield

Is it time in your relationship to tie the knot? From stately homes, to hotels and specialist venues there is plenty of choice for you and your other half to get hitched.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 29th Apr 2022, 12:38 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT

Here are 10 of the best venues where happy couples can say ‘I do’ near to Mansfield.

Here are 10 of the best wedding venues near to Mansfield

1. Planning on getting married?

Here are 10 of the best wedding venues near to Mansfield Photo: Shutterstock

Photo Sales
Formally Mansfield Manor Hotel, the venue has undergone an incredible transformation over the past year. The scale of the renovations is immense and the result is impressive! The venue now has a much more neutral, modern feel, with some stand out features.

2. Carr Bank Wedding Venue

Formally Mansfield Manor Hotel, the venue has undergone an incredible transformation over the past year. The scale of the renovations is immense and the result is impressive! The venue now has a much more neutral, modern feel, with some stand out features. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Full of romantic charm, and set within immaculately landscaped Formal Gardens, Newstead Abbey is perfect for a picturesque wedding in the heart of Nottinghamshire.

3. Newstead Abbey

Full of romantic charm, and set within immaculately landscaped Formal Gardens, Newstead Abbey is perfect for a picturesque wedding in the heart of Nottinghamshire. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
The 12th-century ruins, woodlands, formal gardens, and the lake offer tremendous photography opportunities.

4. The Mill - Rufford Abbey

The 12th-century ruins, woodlands, formal gardens, and the lake offer tremendous photography opportunities. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield