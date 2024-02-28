Here are 10 of the best venues where happy couples can say ‘I do’ near to Mansfield.
Here are 10 of the best wedding venues near to Mansfield Photo: Shutterstock
2. Carr Bank Wedding Venue
Formally Mansfield Manor Hotel, the venue has undergone an incredible transformation over the past year. The scale of the renovations is immense and the result is impressive! The venue now has a much more neutral, modern feel, with some stand out features. Photo: Submit
3. Newstead Abbey
Full of romantic charm, and set within immaculately landscaped Formal Gardens, Newstead Abbey is perfect for a picturesque wedding in the heart of Nottinghamshire. Photo: JPI
4. The Mill - Rufford Abbey
The 12th-century ruins, woodlands, formal gardens, and the lake offer tremendous photography opportunities. Photo: Submit