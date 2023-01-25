Footballer allegedly stuck fingers in another player's bum during Nottinghamshire Sunday League game
Nottinghamshire FA is reportedly investigating an incident in which a player inserted a “finger or multiple fingers” into the anus of an opponent during a Sunday League match.
A leaked message from the FA’s discipline team, which has since been reported on a number of media outlets, says the incident took place on January 8.
Reports go on to say Nottinghamshire FA is seeking witness statements from people at the match, including coaches, players and spectators.
Your Nottinghamshire National World titles have contacted Nottinghamshire FA for comment.