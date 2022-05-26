The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated four, good, or five – as both a popular Mansfield town centre pub and Indian restaurant improved on previous low scores.
Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; and three, satisfactory.
Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…