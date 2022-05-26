The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated four, good, or five – as both a popular Mansfield town centre pub and Indian restaurant improved on previous low scores.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; and three, satisfactory.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Body & Soul Gym - Legends Bar ,Handley Arcade, Mansfield The venue was awared a top, five rating, after assessment on March 11.

2. Andwhynot & Canvas, Leeming Street, Mansfield The popular venue was given a top, five rating after inspection on March 17, having been awarded just two on February 23.

3. The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield The venue was awarded a top, five mark after inspection on March 16.

4. The Star, Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse The pub was given a rating of five after inspection on March 15.