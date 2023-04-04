Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants and takeaways across the Mansfield area.

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, and just a handful given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1 . food-hygiene-Rating 5_a_preview.jpeg Venues are given a rating from zero to five. Photo: Food Standard Agency Photo Sales

2 . NMAC-27-04-22 bridge street church-NMSYupload.jpeg Bridge Street Methodist Church was given a five rating after assessment on February 6. Photo: Bridge Street Methodist Church, Bridge Street, Mansfield Photo Sales

3 . Hungrilla Gourmet Grill, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield The new Hungrilla restaurant was awarded a five rating after inspection on January 4. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Dunelm Mill Pausa Coffee shop, Midland Way, Mansfield Dunelm Mill Pausa Coffee shop aas rated five on December 6. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales