Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit string of Mansfield venues

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants and takeaways across the Mansfield area.

By Jon Ball
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, and just a handful given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

Venues are given a rating from zero to five.

Venues are given a rating from zero to five.

Photo: Food Standard Agency

Bridge Street Methodist Church was given a five rating after assessment on February 6.

2. NMAC-27-04-22 bridge street church-NMSYupload.jpeg

Photo: Bridge Street Methodist Church, Bridge Street, Mansfield

The new Hungrilla restaurant was awarded a five rating after inspection on January 4.

3. Hungrilla Gourmet Grill, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield

Photo: Brian Eyre

Dunelm Mill Pausa Coffee shop aas rated five on December 6.

Dunelm Mill Pausa Coffee shop aas rated five on December 6.

Photo: Google Maps

