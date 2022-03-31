The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although some were rated one or two, meaning improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Indigo, Main Street, Shirebrook The Indian restaurant was given a rating of two, meaning some improvement is necessary, following assessment on February 2. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Doe Lea Miners Welfare Social Club, East Street, Doe Lea The club was given a rating of four, after inspection on February 3. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Limes, Old Rufford Road, Bilsthorpe The cafe was rated four after assessment on February 3. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Fresh and Tasty , Southwell Road East, Rainworth Fresh & Tasty was given a rating of one, meaning major improvement is necessary, after assessment on February 3. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales