The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although some were rated one or two, meaning improvement is necessary.
Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.
Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…
Page 1 of 4