The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although some were rated one or two, meaning improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. The Shepherds Rest, Lower Bagthorpe The venue earned a four-out-of-five, good rating, after assessment on February 16.

2. The Bus Stop Cafe, Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton The cafe earned a top, five rating, after inspection on March 15.

3. The Railway Inn, Station Road, Selston The pub earned a four rating after inspection on February 17.

4. The Great Wall, High Street, Stanton Hill The Chinese takeaway earned a top, very good, five-out-of-five rating after inspection on March 22.