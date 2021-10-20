Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:12 pm
Chicho Pizza, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was handed a ‘good’ four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.
And nearby Leylam Pizza House, on Station Street, was given a score of one – meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.
It means that of Mansfield's 91 rated takeaways, 37 have ‘very good’ ratings of five.
Four are rated one, while 11 have ‘improvement necessary’ ratings of two, with the rest rated three, ‘generally satisfactory’, or four. None have zero ratings, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’.
