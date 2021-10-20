Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:12 pm

Chicho Pizza, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was handed a ‘good’ four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

And nearby Leylam Pizza House, on Station Street, was given a score of one – meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.

It means that of Mansfield's 91 rated takeaways, 37 have ‘very good’ ratings of five.

The takeaways got very different ratings.

Four are rated one, while 11 have ‘improvement necessary’ ratings of two, with the rest rated three, ‘generally satisfactory’, or four. None have zero ratings, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

Leylam Pizza House has been given a new food hygiene rating.
