Food hygiene ratings handed to Rainworth restaurant and two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways

Chicho Italian Pizzeria, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was handed a ‘good’ four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Restaurant, on Southwell Road East, Rainworth, has been given a rating of two, meaning ‘improvement necessary’, after an assessment the following day, September 15.

The takeaways got very different ratings.

It means that of Mansfield's 91 rated takeaways, 37 have ‘very good’ ratings of five.

Four are rated one, while 11 have ratings of two, with the rest rated three, ‘generally satisfactory’, or four. None have zero ratings, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

Leylam Pizza House has been given a new food hygiene rating.