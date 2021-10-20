Food hygiene ratings handed to Rainworth restaurant and two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Mansfield Woodhouse takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, as well as a Rainworth restaurant.
Chicho Italian Pizzeria, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was handed a ‘good’ four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.
And nearby Leylam Pizza House, on Station Street, was given a score of one – meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Restaurant, on Southwell Road East, Rainworth, has been given a rating of two, meaning ‘improvement necessary’, after an assessment the following day, September 15.
It means that of Mansfield's 91 rated takeaways, 37 have ‘very good’ ratings of five.
Four are rated one, while 11 have ratings of two, with the rest rated three, ‘generally satisfactory’, or four. None have zero ratings, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’.