Food hygiene ratings for soft play centres near Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:10 BST
The summer holidays are fast approaching and the weather is not looking promising so soft plays are the perfect way to keep the kids entertained while staying out the cold and rain.

And while you’re there you might decide to grab something to eat so here are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.

The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.

1. NWGU-21-03-24-food hygiene PAP-NMSYupload.jpg

These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
5 out of 5. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre, Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0GG. Last inspected March 2024.

2. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre

5 out of 5. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre, Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0GG. Last inspected March 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
5 out of 5. Bizzy Beans, John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton. Last inspected May 2023.

3. Bizzy Beans

5 out of 5. Bizzy Beans, John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton. Last inspected May 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
5 out of 5. Jimmy Beans, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, NG17 4NE. Last inspected April 2024.

4. Jimmy Beans

5 out of 5. Jimmy Beans, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, NG17 4NE. Last inspected April 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsMansfieldFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice