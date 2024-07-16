And while you’re there you might decide to grab something to eat so here are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.
The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.
These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.
2. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre
5 out of 5. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre, Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0GG. Last inspected March 2024. Photo: Google
3. Bizzy Beans
5 out of 5. Bizzy Beans, John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton. Last inspected May 2023. Photo: Google
4. Jimmy Beans
5 out of 5. Jimmy Beans, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, NG17 4NE. Last inspected April 2024. Photo: Google