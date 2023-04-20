Families regularly visit soft play centres with their young children and perhaps grab something to eat while they’re there.

These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.

The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

1 . Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre on Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected June 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Bizzy Beans Bizzy Beans at John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected November 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Jimmy Beans Jimmy Beans on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected July 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre on Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected October 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales