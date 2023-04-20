Food hygiene ratings for soft play centres near Mansfield
Families regularly visit soft play centres with their young children and perhaps grab something to eat while they’re there.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.
The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.
