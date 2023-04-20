News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Food hygiene ratings for soft play centres near Mansfield

Families regularly visit soft play centres with their young children and perhaps grab something to eat while they’re there.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.

The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre on Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected June 2021.

1. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre

Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre on Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected June 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bizzy Beans at John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected November 2021.

2. Bizzy Beans

Bizzy Beans at John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected November 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Jimmy Beans on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected July 2022.

3. Jimmy Beans

Jimmy Beans on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected July 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre on Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected October 2021.

4. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre

Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre on Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Last inspected October 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsMansfieldFood Standards Agency