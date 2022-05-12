Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:03 am

These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.

The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

1. Bizzy Beans 5 out of 5. Bizzy Beans, John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton. Last inspected November 2021.

2. Jimmy Beans 5 out of 5. Jimmy Beans, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, NG17 4NE. Last inspected June 2021.

3. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre 5 out of 5. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre, Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, NG21 9DL. Last inspected October 2021.

4. Freestyle Trampoline Park, Soft Play and Inflatable 5 out of 5. Freestyle Trampoline Park, Soft Play and Inflatable, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, Nottingham, NG17 7LJ. Last inspected November 2018.