These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.
The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.
1. Bizzy Beans
5 out of 5. Bizzy Beans, John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton. Last inspected November 2021.
Photo: Google
2. Jimmy Beans
5 out of 5. Jimmy Beans, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, NG17 4NE. Last inspected June 2021.
Photo: Google
3. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre
5 out of 5. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre, Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, NG21 9DL. Last inspected October 2021.
Photo: Google
4. Freestyle Trampoline Park, Soft Play and Inflatable
5 out of 5. Freestyle Trampoline Park, Soft Play and Inflatable, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, Nottingham, NG17 7LJ. Last inspected November 2018.
Photo: Google