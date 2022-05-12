5 out of 5. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre, Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0GG. Last inspected June 2021.

Food hygiene ratings for soft play centres near Mansfield

Families regularly visit soft play centres with their young children and perhaps grab something to eat while they’re there.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:03 am

These are the latest food hygiene ratings of the soft play centres near Mansfield.

The results of inspections are posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Other ratings include one, major improvement is necessary; two, some improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

1. Bizzy Beans

5 out of 5. Bizzy Beans, John Davies Workshops, Unit 7, off Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton. Last inspected November 2021.

2. Jimmy Beans

5 out of 5. Jimmy Beans, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, NG17 4NE. Last inspected June 2021.

3. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre

5 out of 5. Sqoshis indoor play centre and Laser Centre, Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, NG21 9DL. Last inspected October 2021.

4. Freestyle Trampoline Park, Soft Play and Inflatable

5 out of 5. Freestyle Trampoline Park, Soft Play and Inflatable, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, Nottingham, NG17 7LJ. Last inspected November 2018.

