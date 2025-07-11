Following ‘heartbreaking’ house fire, Warsop Vale family seek answers six months after fire report

Seven months after a devastating house fire in Warsop Vale that destroyed a family home, a mother-of-two is still seeking answers.

Rachel Siddall and her family found themselves without a place to live shortly before Christmas 2024 and are still struggling to navigate a series of contradictions and a breakdown in communication, as revealed by ‘exhausted’ Rachel.

‘Cause’ for concern

Rachel shared her ongoing frustrations after a report from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, issued in January 2025, indicated a fault in an appliance. The report, reviewed by your Chad, identified the HiSense television model A6 NTUK, purchased through Very.com, as the make and model associated with the fire's cause.

Rachel is pictured with her fiancé, Jason, and children, Charlotte and Jack.

See Fire Report transcript here:

What was the cause of the fire? Fault in equipment or appliance What was the make and model? HiSense A6NTUK Caused by? Not known What was the source of ignition? Other domestic style appliance - TV – Report published by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, January 17, 2025

HiSense has yet to acknowledge the mention of their appliance or provide satisfactory support, according to Rachel, who has compiled a collection of correspondence with the company since the report was published, as seen by your Chad.

Rachel was also told by a customer service advisor in a phone conversation that the company believed the cause to be from under the television cabinet but not from the television itself, despite the HiSense make and model directly mentioned in the fire report.

The view from inside Rachel's family home following the fire in December 2024.

House fire

On December 10, 2024, the family not only lost most of their belongings in their East Street home, but Rachel's children, Charlotte and Jack, also lost their Christmas presents just weeks before the big day.

Luckily, the community came together and launched a fundraising page for the family, with many neighbours donating presents.

On the day of the fire, after dropping her daughter Charlotte off at her grandparents' house, Rachel returned home around 11am to find thick smoke pouring out of the front door.

The mother of two quickly called emergency services, feeling devastated by the loss of her home but grateful that no one was inside at the time.

The fire completely destroyed the living room and conservatory, while the rest of the house suffered significant smoke damage.

Fortunately, Rachel was able to salvage some sentimental items, including her engagement ring.

Aftermath

Rachel explained: “After the fire, my partner and I were left with nowhere to go.

“We were told we’d need to move into emergency accommodation: a hostel in Mansfield that reeked of cigarettes and had visible mould.

“We ended up staying with my ex and his family in a small flat – while our children had to stay with their grandparents, a 40-minute drive away.

“It was far from ideal, and emotionally brutal for all of us.

“If it hadn’t been for the kindness and support of our local community, we would never have found housing before Christmas and could have ended up miles away from any support network at all.”

Since the report was published, Rachel has made emails and calls to HiSense and Very.com about the electrical appliance purchase, but said Very have referred the matter to a law firm and claims she is no further forward with HiSense who have yet to acknowledge the fire report’s findings or take action on it.

Rachel added: “The ongoing frustration isn’t just about the fire – it’s about the stonewalling, the contradictions, and the emotional toll of constantly chasing the truth while trying to rebuild your life.”

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service declined to comment on the report but forwarded your Chad’s request to Trading Standards for any further information or comments on the story.

HiSense and Very.com have been approached for a comment.