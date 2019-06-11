Flood warning as levels rise at River Leen and Day Brook

The Environment Agency has warned Bulwell residents to prepare for flooding, as river levels have risen at the Bulwell river gauge

The river levels at River Leen and Day Brookhave risen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight.

Flood warning as river levels rise at River Leen and Day Brook (PICTURE: The Environment Agency)

Forecasters have warned that parts of the UK could be inundated with more than 100mm of rain this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across Nottinghamshire from 4am on Monday until midday on Thursday.

The heavy rain is expected to last until about 7pm on Wednesday

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible today.

The Enviroment Agency warns that the areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including High School playing fields on Valley Road.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

River levels are expected to continue rising this morning.

A spokesman for the The Enviroment Agency said: " We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

How to prepare for flooding

Know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water

If you leave your home during a flood you’ll need to turn off your mains water, gas and electricity if it’s safe to do so. You should find out in advance how to do this.

The location of water stopcocks, gas shut-off valves and electrical master switches varies between properties. The gas shut-off valve is usually beside the meter. The mains electricity cut-off is usually a big red switch on your fuse box. If you can’t find your water stopcock, ask someone with practical experience or a plumber to help you.

Protect your property

You can make changes to your property that will help you to get back to normal more quickly after a flood and reduce the damage flooding can do.

To reduce flood damage you can take steps such as laying tiles instead of carpets, moving electrical sockets higher up the wall and fitting non-return valves to stop flood water entering your property through the drains. Bluepages lists suppliers of flood products and services.

For more information on advance measures, get the National Flood Forum’s property protection guides for property owners or for local authorities and professionals.

Simple maintenance like keeping drains and gullies clear of debris will also help to protect your property.

Check your insurance

Make sure you have insurance to protect your home or business. If you have buildings and contents insurance, check if flood damage is included.

If you rent your home, it’s your responsibility to protect your belongings.

If you’re finding it difficult to get your property insured for flooding, the National Flood Forum may be able to help.

The Flood Re scheme works with some insurance providers to reduce the cost of insuring certain homes against flooding.

Bookmark flood forecasting websites

Keeping a list of useful web pages can save time when you want to check:

the weather

flood warnings

local river and sea levels

Find out where you’ll get help

Areas prone to flooding may already have flood groups and community hubs where you can find food, clothing, shelter and advice during a flood. Some areas have community flood wardens - volunteers who monitor a specific local area and inform its residents when flooding is likely.

Visit the National Flood Forum or call them on 01299 403 055 for help in finding local support. You can also try searching for local flood groups on social media.