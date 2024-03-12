Flood alerts issued for Mansfield after days of heavy rainfall
River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge.
Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin between 2pm and 4.30pm today.
Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.
Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.
River levels are expected to remain high until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13).
The advice is to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.