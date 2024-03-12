Watch more of our videos on Shots!

River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin between 2pm and 4.30pm today.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

There is a flood alert in place for Mansfield after heavy rainfall

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

River levels are expected to remain high until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13).