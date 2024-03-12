Flood alerts issued for Mansfield after days of heavy rainfall

Flood alerts are in place in Mansfield today (March 12) after river levels rise as a result of heavy rainfall.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:21 GMT
River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin between 2pm and 4.30pm today.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

There is a flood alert in place for Mansfield after heavy rainfallThere is a flood alert in place for Mansfield after heavy rainfall
Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

River levels are expected to remain high until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13).

The advice is to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

