Flood alert issued for Mansfield's River Maun

The Environment agency has issued a flood alert for the River Maun.

River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

The Environment Agency expect river levels to remain high until Friday morning, and are closely monitoring the situation.

They advise residents to avoid contact with flood water and see the GOV.UK website for a five day flood forecast.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for much of the country, until 6am tomorrow morning.