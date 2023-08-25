Coun John Ogle (Con), Nottinghamshire Council chairman, led the celebrations by raising the county’s distinctive green, red, and white Robin Hood flag in the grounds of County Hall.

Notts' world-famous legend Robin Hood made an appearance alongside Lady Marian, courtesy of Notts Outdoors, the county council's outdoor education service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dignitaries from across the county attended, including Rushcliffe MP Ruth Edwards, Dame Elizabeth Fradd, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, and the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Veronica Pickering.

Robin Hood and Maid Marian helped raise the flag for Nottinghamshire Day. Photo: Nottinghamshire Council

They were joined by representatives from the county’s district and borough councils as well as Nottingham City Council.

Nottinghamshire Day, which was launched in 2021, celebrates everything that is great and good about our county and its people, whether it’s our fascinating heritage and world-famous legends, well-loved tourism sites, market towns and nightlife or the top-class sports grounds and teams.

Coun Ogle said: “It was an honour and privilege to lead the celebrations for the third Nottinghamshire Day at County Hall today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fantastic county has many wonderful things to celebrate in its past, present, and future, so it was fantastic for so many of us to come together to do so today.

“I’d also like to thank all guests who wore green for today’s ceremony, to not only celebrate Nottinghamshire Day but to also raise awareness of my chosen charity the NSPCC.

“All funds raised from today’s event will go directly to helping young people and children in Nottinghamshire.”

As well as today’s event to mark Nottinghamshire Day, the celebrations will continue as part of the Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest Country Park, from 10am to 4pm, tomorrow (Saturday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ben Bradley MP, coun leader, said he was delighted Nottinghamshire Day was now an established date on the calendar.

He said: “Many other counties have had a celebratory day for several years to raise and promote their assets and we have plenty of those to showcase – from our world-famous legends to successes in sport.

“We are rightly proud of our unique history and this is a date which now sees us come together to celebrate everything that is great about our wonderful county.

“I’m sure everyone will have a fantastic time at the Robin Hood Festival tomorrow and hopefully it will encourage us to find out more about Nottinghamshire and why it’s such a great place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Elizabeth said she believed Nottinghamshire Day was not just about celebrating the county’s history, but also its current achievements and successes.

She said: “It is a chance to encourage people to discover our fantastic countryside, visit our local businesses and explore all our fantastic attractions.

“A promotional pack has been created for local Nottinghamshire businesses and attractions, encouraging them to embrace their local identity.

“This year, we have also been marking the passing of our late Queen and celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

"A sell out event for the coronation was held at Nottingham Castle and many communities gathered for street parties across the county.