Five years of success for Inspire in delivering cultural services across county

During the coronavirus pandemic, Inspire quickly adapted to socially distanced alternatives, including the popular click and collect service, described by one user as ‘a life line’, and home delivery to provide book loans to those unable to leave their home.

Since its inception, Inspire has been responsible for delivering a range of cultural, art, library and learning services.

Set up in April 2016, Inspire is an independent organisation with charitable aims and status.

As well as overseeing the day-to-day management of 60 libraries, Inspire provides a range of programming including Nottinghamshire Archives, Inspire Youth Arts and Nottinghamshire Music Hub.

Inspire has been widely recognised for its high-quality work and has been the recipient of numerous awards.

Inspire is also accredited by several national bodies such as Customer Service Excellence (CSE), ILM accreditation as approved leaning centre for leadership and management and RSL accreditation for music qualifications.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s cxommunities committee said: “Five years is a fantastic milestone! The library and cultural services delivered by Inspire have been exemplary and are a credit to the dedicated team who run the wide range of services”.

Inspire led a highly successful online programme in response to lockdowns and restrictions due to coronavirus. The full adult and family learning programme moved all its curriculum online by June 2020, with 6450 learners enrolled. Learning and career support is a key part of Inspire’s work and is especially vital following the impact of Covid-19 on many people’s work lives. Inspire also developed a range of online events including live events for families and children, author readings, virtual book clubs, heritage events and even the popular Inspire Christmas Concert.

Following the pandemic, Inspire will support economic and community recovery in Nottinghamshire.

Alongside the county council, Inspire will support business and job seekers with a range of new initiatives as well as the continuation of the existing support available.

It is participating in the Government’s kick start employment support scheme to provide six months of paid work experience for 18-25-year olds.

Peter Gaw, Inspire’s chief executive, added: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Inspire over the last five years, providing essential access to reading, learning and culture even during a global crisis when we switched many of our activities to online delivery.”

