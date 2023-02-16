Meha Carneiro, of Sutton, died at the town’s King's Mill Hospital on December 5.

Her inquest was opened in Nottingham today, Thursday, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

Provisional post mortem results, read out by assistant coroner Hannah Mettam at Nottingham Council House, found she died of group A streptococcus sepsis.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust runs King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Opening Meha’s inquest, Ms Mettam said the child was with her parents at the time of her passing.

She said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences, particularly to her parents, at this difficult time.”

The investigation into her death was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.