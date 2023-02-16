Five-year-old Sutton child died from strep A, inquest hears
A five-year-old Sutton child died from suspected strep A, her inquest heard.
Meha Carneiro, of Sutton, died at the town’s King's Mill Hospital on December 5.
Her inquest was opened in Nottingham today, Thursday, reports Nottinghamshire Live.
Provisional post mortem results, read out by assistant coroner Hannah Mettam at Nottingham Council House, found she died of group A streptococcus sepsis.
Opening Meha’s inquest, Ms Mettam said the child was with her parents at the time of her passing.
She said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences, particularly to her parents, at this difficult time.”
The investigation into her death was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.
Last December, the UK Health Security Agency said the number of Strep A infections identified was unusually high for the time of year. It said there were 94 deaths from iGAS, invasive group A streptococcus, infections across England between September 12 and December 18.