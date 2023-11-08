Five-star food hygiene rating for Sutton's new Harry Potter-themed bistro

The bistro inspired by the Harry Potter series has opened its doors in Sutton with ‘wizards welcome’ and ‘muggles tolerated’ – with an impressive five-star “food hygiene” rating.

WizardsDen, on Market View, Sutton, is a bistro serving a variety of hot and cold food and drink favourites with a Harry Potter theme.

The business – with a five-star food hygiene rating – is run by Kirstie Roberts, 39, from Sutton, who has worked in catering for many years.

Kirstie thanked customers and the community for their “overwhelming” support.

She said: “It has been amazing to see such positive reactions to the den.

“We have had an outstanding response with people as far as Poland messaging me.

"We just thought Sutton needed this, to bring people in with our magical fantasy world.”

Wizards Den launched after Kirstie took over the former Queen of Desserts unit from Natasha Tighe this year.

Natasha, who runs the tattoo shop above Wizards Den called Ink Envy, is the mastermind behind the Harry Potter props.

Kirstie “praised” Natasha and fellow tattooist Paula for creating the “magical” bistro pops and “adding to the immersive experience.”

She added: “Favourites on the menu are pizza, breakfast, cake, nachos as well as coffee, and Harry Potter-inspired mocktails and desserts.”

To inquire about the business or book a table, visit www.fb.com/thequeenofdesserts20/ or call 07594 309213

And most importantly, ‘book’ in and enjoy the magical experience while tucking into a sweet treat (or two).

1 . Meet the owner Wizards Den - Harry Potter inspired bistro. Here is owner Kirstie Roberts and Alisha Hill. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Perfect place for Potterheads Step inside and experience the Harry Potter franchise on your doorstep. The interior has paid homage to the books and films with great attention to detail. 'Potterheads' is the affection term for Harry Potter fans who would definitely feel at home inside the venue. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Iconic characters can be found inside The Sutton-based bistro features iconic characters from the series, including Dobby the house-elf. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Cosy for customers A candle-lit and 'homely' atmosphere transports customers back in time. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales