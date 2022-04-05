Five of the best in this week's Chad - available on news stands around Mansfield and Ashfield today

Football manager jailed

Former Rainworth FC boss Lewis Saxby has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

The 32-year-old admitted using compromising photographs of women to blackmail them.

Vicky McClure paid a visit to the Mansfield area

The judge also ruled that he must wear an electronic tag for 200 days after he is released.

Dementia Choir

Nottingham-born actress Vicky McClure brought her Dementia Choir to the Mansfield area with a performance at the John Fretwell Centre.

The Line of Duty and This is England star spoke to your Chad about why singing can play a crucial role for people living with dementia.

End of an era

Following a devastating fire at Mansfield’s Hermitage Mill last week, the Grade II-listed building was flattened because it had become unsafe.

The fire started in the early hours of Monday last week and three 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of arson.

They are currently on bail while police continue their investigations.

Wombling Free

Four-year-old Mansfield girl Olivia Clare has started her own environmental drive after noticing how much litter was blemishing her walk to school.

She persuaded her mum to buy her a litter-picker and has now embarked on a one-child mission to clean up the streets.

Super-pub plan

Plans have been revealed to demolish a former Mansfield nightclub to make way for a huge new beer garden in the town.

The move could see two of the town’e Wetherspoon pubs merged together.