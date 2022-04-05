Five of the best in this week's Chad - available on news stands around Mansfield and Ashfield today
It’s been a really busy week in the news around Mansfield and Ashfield – and as this week’s print edition of your Chad hits the news stands this morning, here are five of the biggest stories.
Football manager jailed
Former Rainworth FC boss Lewis Saxby has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.
The 32-year-old admitted using compromising photographs of women to blackmail them.
The judge also ruled that he must wear an electronic tag for 200 days after he is released.
Dementia Choir
Nottingham-born actress Vicky McClure brought her Dementia Choir to the Mansfield area with a performance at the John Fretwell Centre.
The Line of Duty and This is England star spoke to your Chad about why singing can play a crucial role for people living with dementia.
End of an era
Following a devastating fire at Mansfield’s Hermitage Mill last week, the Grade II-listed building was flattened because it had become unsafe.
The fire started in the early hours of Monday last week and three 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of arson.
They are currently on bail while police continue their investigations.
Wombling Free
Four-year-old Mansfield girl Olivia Clare has started her own environmental drive after noticing how much litter was blemishing her walk to school.
She persuaded her mum to buy her a litter-picker and has now embarked on a one-child mission to clean up the streets.
Super-pub plan
Plans have been revealed to demolish a former Mansfield nightclub to make way for a huge new beer garden in the town.
The move could see two of the town’e Wetherspoon pubs merged together.