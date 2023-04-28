Five dog breeds most loved by the Royal Family

The Royal Family’s love of dogs is no secret, with many of them having a loyal four-legged friend by their side while performing their duty – and King Charles is no exception.

The PDSA, the vet charity for pets in need, has put together a list of the Royal household’s most favourite dog breeds.

Shauna Walsh, a vet nurse at PDSA, said: “If you’re thinking of bringing a new dog into your family, then it’s important to understand their breeding background as even crossbreeds can have lifelong health conditions that can impact on your pets’ lives and yours, as their guardian.

"Some breeds are more high maintenance than others, so doing your research can help you to recognise the level of commitment that your pet will bring.”

Here are the five breeds that the Royals love the most.

1 . Jack Russell With a new monarch comes new furry faces around the palace, as the new King and Queen bring with them their two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth Photo: Lubo Ivanko Photo Sales

2 . Beagle One of two breeds owned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Beagles are loving and sociable dogs who enjoy nothing more than being involved in everything that is going on around them. Photo: Other Photo Sales

3 . Cocker Spaniel These happy pooches with very waggy tails are a known favourite of Prince and Princess of Wales Photo: SolStock Photo Sales

4 . Norfolk Terrier Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are both fond of these curious dogs, having owned many Norfolk Terriers over the years. Photo: Other Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2