Five Broxtowe sites celebrate earning Green Flag awards

Five sites in Broxtowe can now proudly wave their Green Flag Awards, showcasing the high quality of their green spaces.

Managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Green Flag Awards are the international mark of quality for parks and open spaces.

A Green Flag is a sign to the public that the space boasts very high standards, is well maintained and has good facilities.

Sites across the borough that received a Green Flag award include Bramcote Hills Park and Colliers Wood Local Nature Reserve in Newthorpe, while a Community Green Flag (awarded to community goups) has been awarded to Alexandrina Plantation and Sandy Lane Open Spaces Nature Reserves (Friends of Bramcote Ridge), Brinsley Headstocks (Friends of Brinsley Headstocks) and Bramcote Old Church Tower.

In addition, neighbouring Selston Country Park and Brinsley Headstocks Park & Garden – both in Ashfield but both within the Advertiser area – have both also been awarded a Green Flag.

Colliers Wood has now retained the award for 17 consecutive years, with judges commenting on the dedicated management and volunteer team in place for a site that is attractive, well maintained and well used.

The news that these parks have met the standards required for the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Coun Helen Skinner (Brox All), portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said “We are absolutely delighted to have received this award.

"It is testament to the hard-working teams that maintain the parks to these standards, but also the important collaboration with the many friends groups we have in our borough.

"We know that parks and open spaces are vital for the enjoyment and wellbeing of all our residents.’’

Sites and management plans are appraised by experienced judges in the management of green spaces.

All sites are scored across various areas which reflect on how it is being managed, ensuring that it is a safe welcoming place for people to come and visit.