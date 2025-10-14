Fitness fans march to the beat of their own drum with five-hour Ashfield hospice fundraiser

A group of fitness fanatics have raised £24,000 for an Ashfield hospice in memory of a Rainworth woman who died aged 27.

The challenge on Saturday October 11 saw members take part in a grueling five hour long Drum Fitt session - a cardio-exercise class that teams aerobic exercise with drumming.

The challenge created by Drum Fitt founder Lisa Measures, of Southwell, was held in memory of Marie Sparrow, who died from cancer in 2018, aged 27.

This is the second time Lisa has organised a fundraiser in memory of Marie – after learning about her story through her sister Lorraine Topham and best friend Amy Coupe, who attend the weekly exercise class.

The cash raised will go to John Eastwood Hospice who will be purchasing a ‘cuddle bed’ – a specially adapted bed that allows partners and family members to lie side by side in their final days and hours.

Lisa was originally aiming to raise £15,000 to fund the total cost of the bed but was blown away by the final total.

She said: “I was absolutely speechless when I saw the total creeping up.

"We’ve done a couple of sponsored drumathons before and raised £8,000 first time and £10,500 the second time so when I found out the cost of the bed I was worried we wouldn’t do it so to raise this amount has absolutely blown me away.

It was a party atmosphere as Drum Fitt members and volunteers raised an incredible £24,000 raised for John Eastwood Hospice

"We normally split the money between charities but I think this time because it was to fund something so tangible and emotive people really got behind it.

"The bed will make such a difference to local patients and also create lasting memories for the families left behind,

"The atmosphere on the day was incredible and I want to thank everyone who took part, supported us and donated.”

The exercise class normally lasts 60 minutes maximum so the challenge was no mean feat for those who took part including 81-year-old Pamela Chard from Newark.

Speaking about the fundraiser Lorraine Topham, sister of Marie, said: “It went really well and it was such a great atmosphere on the day, lots of emotions and the money we raised was insane.

“Marie would’ve probably thought we were all crazy and said we were all mad but she would’ve loved knowing how much money we’d raised for the hospice.

"The hospice only has one cuddle bed currently so they have the impossible task of deciding which families can use it so this extra bed will make such a massive difference. This is something that would’ve come in handy when Marie was in there for us as a family so she would’ve thought it was amazing that we’d raised so much money.”

The challenge took place on Saturday October 11 at The Joseph Whitaker sports hall, provided free of charge and Jason Rattle at JRG Productions created a real party atmosphere providing all the sound and lighting for free.

Ray Dubock (RD Massage Therapist) also came on the day and offered his services for free.