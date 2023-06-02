News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Fish and chip shops in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating

Today (Friday, June 2) is National Fish and Chip Day so why not treat yourself to a chippy tea this weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

To help you decide where to go we have compiled a list of fish and chip shops in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given the top hygiene rating of five out of five.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

Information correct as at June 2, 2023.

These fish and chip shops all have a five out of five hygiene rating

1. chippy.jpg

These fish and chip shops all have a five out of five hygiene rating Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
A Different Kettle Of Fish on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on June 1, 2022.

2. A Different Kettle Of Fish

A Different Kettle Of Fish on Market Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on June 1, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Simon's Fish And Chips on Hawthorne Avenue, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 5, 2022.

3. Simon's Fish And Chips

Simon's Fish And Chips on Hawthorne Avenue, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 5, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Welcome Fish Bar on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on May 4, 2022.

4. Welcome Fish Bar

Welcome Fish Bar on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on May 4, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MansfieldFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us