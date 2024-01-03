1 . Rainy day return deal at White Post Farm

Don't be put off by Storm Henk, Storm Gerritt or any other kind of rain if you're planning a family trip to the ever-popular White Post Farm in Farnsfield. For the Mansfield Road visitor-attraction is offering a rainy day return deal until the end of February. If it rains continuously for more than an hour during your visit, White Post will give you tickets to come back on a day of your choice to meet lovable animals that range from alpacas, cows, goats and rabbits to meerkats, ponies, reptiles and tortoises. Photo: Submitted