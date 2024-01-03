The first weekend of 2024 is almost upon us. So, after all the excitement of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, what are we to do with ourselves?
January is traditionally a quiet month for events and entertainment, but we’ve still managed to unearth a list of 15 ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area.
Don’t let the weather put you off family visits to places such as White Post Farm, Sherwood Forest, Hardwick Hall and Sherwood Pines.
But much of the focus is on indoor events, with interesting exhibitions and displays to catch up on at Mansfield Museum, the Harley Gallery at Welbeck and Bassetlaw Museum in Retford.
Panto season is still in full swing too, thanks to not-to-be-missed shows at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, Retford’s Majestic Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse.
Before you set off for your chosen destination, don’t forget to check the venue’s website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!
1. Rainy day return deal at White Post Farm
Don't be put off by Storm Henk, Storm Gerritt or any other kind of rain if you're planning a family trip to the ever-popular White Post Farm in Farnsfield. For the Mansfield Road visitor-attraction is offering a rainy day return deal until the end of February. If it rains continuously for more than an hour during your visit, White Post will give you tickets to come back on a day of your choice to meet lovable animals that range from alpacas, cows, goats and rabbits to meerkats, ponies, reptiles and tortoises. Photo: Submitted
2. Exhibition by society of artists
The new year may be only a few days old, but Mansfield Museum's programme of exhibitions is already under way -- and one not to be missed is by The Mansfield Society of Artists, which runs until Friday, February 9. The society began way back in 1934 when a group of miners with a common interest in painting got together. This exhibition displays an excellent range of work by its current members. Photo: Submitted
3. Fun trail at Sherwood Forest
This Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 3 pm) represents the last chance to join a fun family trail at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe. 'The Sheriff Who Stole Christmas' follows the Major Oak trail and challenges families to find hidden clues in the forest as part of a mission to stop the sheriff stealing the magic of the festive season. Trail sheets cost just £3.50. Photo: Submitted
4. Introduction to pottery
If finding new hobbies is one of your New Year's resolutions, why not head over to the Harley Gallery at Welbeck to take part in a weekly course that introduces pottery to beginners. It begins this Friday (10 am to 12.30 pm) and runs for six weeks, with each session teaching different ways to hand-build with clay. The course costs £150 in total. Photo: Submitted