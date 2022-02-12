First Sutton Light Night hailed a great success - and fun continues this evening

Hundreds of people flocked to the town last night for the free event which saw giant illuminated walkabout puppets, an eight-metre light-up inflatable snail, spectacular light drummers, UV doodles, a glowing silent disco and an Invisible Man light up the town.

The free event was organised by First Art, which brings cultural experiences within reach of everyone living in Ashfield, Bolsover, Mansfield and North East Derbyshire – and continues tonight.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “It was an amazing spectacle and residents turned out in their hundreds.

A giant illuminated puppet attracts the crowds in Sutton.

“It’s great to see our Town Centre full of life – it’s amazing fun – enjoyed by kids and grandparents alike with both being mesmerised.”

The fun continues this evening, Saturday, February 12, kicking off at 5.30pm.

Tonight’s highlights include Sense of Unity and Neon Ballroom.

Sense of Unity sees the puppets of baby Dundu and gentle giant Spark on a walkabout, starting from the main stage in in Sutton Market North Car Park, from 6pm.

Crowds on the streets of Sutton for the opening Light Night.

Neon Ballroom sees a series of ‘dazzling dances from professional dancers and pupils from Leamington Primary Academy’ in the Regency Dance Centre, from 7-9pm, .

