First patient to use King's Mill Hospital's £490,000 gamma scanner hails fundraisers

The high-tech piece of kit at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ nuclear medicine department was used for the first time after a successful fundraising campaign by volunteers, the community and hospital colleagues.

Les Trueman was the first to be scanned during Volunteers’ Week – which recognises volunteers and their service.

The scanner identifies cancerous tumours, bone and joint issues, internal bleeding and injuries and health bosses say it can also take two scans at once – a gamma and a CT – helping to reduce patient appointments and waiting times.

Les Trueman becomes the first patient to use King's Mill Hospital's new gamma scanner. He is pictured with Jill Smallwood and Robert Bradley.

Hospital volunteers were central to the appeal as profits from the Daffodil Café, ward trolley services, fundraising stalls and events resulted in a donation of £296,000 – more than 50 per cent of the target.

Following Mr Trueman’s knee scan, he said: “I am delighted to be the first patient to have a scan in the gamma scanner, and very pleased that I can have two scans at once. It has been a long process.

"I’m hopeful the new piece of kit will accelerate my treatment and recovery. I don’t have to wait for another scan appointment. I appreciate everyone who donated to the Gamma Scanner Appeal. Thank you to everyone involved.

Robert Bradley, superintendent in nuclear medicine at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, described the ‘new piece of equipment’ as extraordinary, saying the trust is ‘grateful to everyone who donated and supported the appeal’.

“For cancer patients, the equipment means patients will receive results quicker and won’t have to come into hospital as much, we’ll be able to complete two scans in the duration of one,” he said.

"Their treatment will also be able to start sooner, increasing their chances of recovery. Non-cancer patients will also see the benefit of having two scans in one.”

Jill Smallwood, chairman of King’s Mill Hospital Volunteers, said it was wonderful to see the ‘revolutionary’ scanner in use for the first time.

"We are very grateful to our volunteers for all that they do, and for them to see their hard work and support pay off by having the first patient scanned this week is marvelous."