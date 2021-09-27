Located on The Beeches, the two-bedroom properties have been designed to be wheelchair-friendly and will be filled by residents on Ashfield Council’s waiting list.

Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for housing, said: “The projects we have under way in Ashfield are just what we needed to start tackling our lengthy waiting list for council homes.

“Not only does it mean we will be able to house residents who need them, our developments are all based on either derelict or severely underused sites.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Paul Parkinson, ADC Director Housing and Assets and Coun Tom Hollis outside one of the new bungalows on The Beeches.

“Bungalows are an important part of our housing portfolio, as it allows us to provide an independent living space for tenants who may otherwise end up in assisted accommodation.

“Filling bungalows can also mean larger homes are freed up for families on our waiting list.”

In Sutton, The Poplars will also see completion of a pair of two-bedroom bungalows in the coming weeks and Davies Avenue will welcome 22 properties in 2022.

The council is planning a further 20 properties in Sutton, before work begins on plans for new council homes across Kirkby.