First look: Mansfield cupcake company celebrates 10th anniversary with new premises

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2024, 17:22 BST
A cupcake company in Mansfield, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will open the doors of its new premises this Saturday.

The Little Cupcake Company opened in 2014 and is now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To celebrate the “thriving and expanding” business, owner Victoria is moving to a new premises in Mansfield.

Owner Victoria said: “We first opened in my home and have gone from strength to strength.

“I originally started this as something to do while the children were small and to keep myself in employment while raising a family.

“I have some totally amazing customers who have been purchasing year in – year out since 2014 and made this dream possible.”

Visit www.facebook.com/TheLittleCupcakeCompany13 for more information.

The business will open at Intake Business Centre, Mansfield, on Saturday, August 3, 10.30am-6pm.

New premises for the family-run business.

1. Opens Saturday

New premises for the family-run business. Photo: The Little Cupcake Company

Photo Sales
The Little Cupcake Company has been running for 10 years.

2. New home

The Little Cupcake Company has been running for 10 years. Photo: The Little Cupcake Company

Photo Sales
Owner, Victoria, runs the business with the support of her family.

3. Family-run

Owner, Victoria, runs the business with the support of her family. Photo: The Little Cupcake Company

Photo Sales
A closer look at The Little Cupcake Company logo.

4. The Little Cupcake Company

A closer look at The Little Cupcake Company logo. Photo: The Little Cupcake Company

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.