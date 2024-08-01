First look: Mansfield cupcake company celebrates 10th anniversary with new premises

The Little Cupcake Company opened in 2014 and is now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To celebrate the “thriving and expanding” business, owner Victoria is moving to a new premises in Mansfield.

Owner Victoria said: “We first opened in my home and have gone from strength to strength.

“I originally started this as something to do while the children were small and to keep myself in employment while raising a family.

“I have some totally amazing customers who have been purchasing year in – year out since 2014 and made this dream possible.”

Visit www.facebook.com/TheLittleCupcakeCompany13 for more information.

The business will open at Intake Business Centre, Mansfield, on Saturday, August 3, 10.30am-6pm.

