Owner Phil Scotney at the bar

First look inside Mansfield's newest bar - in town's historic brewery

Brewing is a long-standing tradition in Mansfield, and Prior's Well Brewery is taking brewing back to its roots.

The bar, in the former Making It Centre and Mansfield Brewery on Weighbridge Road is set to open on July 19 at 12pm.

The independent business already brews its range of beers at Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate
The independent business already brews its range of beers at Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The bar and microbrewery is downstairs in the historic brewery, next door to the cafe, which has been awarded a five star hygiene certificate
The bar and microbrewery is downstairs in the historic brewery, next door to the cafe, which has been awarded a five star hygiene certificate
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The on-site brewery behind the bar
The on-site brewery behind the bar
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The stylish interior
The stylish interior
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3