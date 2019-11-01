First look inside Mansfield's first ever dedicated French Bulldog Cafe - Frenchie Frenchie

Take a sneak peek inside Mansfield's Frenchie Frenchie cafe that allows customers to have a 'pup date' with their pets.

Frenchie Frenchie is the town’s first venue dedicated to a dog-friendly service, and will be the county's first permanent dog cafe - open to all breeds, not just French Bulldogs.

Arran Hoblin

Doggy-lovers and Frenchie owners can share their love of the adorable breed over cake and cocktails, all with a side of Frenchie cuddles.

The cafe, on Toothill Lane, is set to open on November 2, and will open seven days a week.

Featuring two levels, the venue even has a doggie ballpit, selfie station and refreshments for dogs and their owners.

Owners Arran Hoblin, 29, and his partner Liam Giles, 28 came up with the idea when they were looking for the perfect place for a ‘pup-date'.

The doggie play area upstairs

Arran said: "We could never find anywhere to take our two-year-old French Bulldog, Penny, so to open our own cafe now is a dream come true.

"We have partnered with Jerry Green Dog rescue, who will be on hand for any dogs that might be anxious, or for owners who might need some advice.

The two, who run an online electronics company, have called in favours from friends and family to get the cafe ready

They have been working flat out to get the cafe ready for its grand opening, which will see the ribbon being cut by boxer Steve Ward.

Pips can enjoy a PAWsecco

While humans are tucking into cakes, biscuits and coffee,they can treat their pup to homemade dog-friendly bakes and have a tipple from the PAWsecco bar.

Arron has been busy baking all the doggie treats from scratch, such as 'woofins' - doggie muffins made from carob, peanut butter and wholemeal flour.

Menu highlights for humans include coffees, freakshakes to match the puppy shakes, and cheesecakes.

The upstairs play area will only be open to smaller breeds but larger dogs will be welcome downstairs.

The 'off lead' area upstairs

Tickets for an hour-long slot on opening day are £6. To book go to frenchiefrenchie.co.uk

After the opening event, walk-ins are welcome - tables can be reserved and customers don't have to have a dog to use the cafe.